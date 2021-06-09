Phoneum (PHT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17,410.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $17,410.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoneum has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00069543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00026636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.19 or 0.00951091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.74 or 0.09304909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,652,152,007 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

