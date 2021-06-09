Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.95-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.08. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $96.91. 70,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,540. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

