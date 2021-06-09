Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.68

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.68 and last traded at $98.56, with a volume of 4271908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

