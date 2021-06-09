Phantasma Energy Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,377.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $4,377.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00229573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00211396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.64 or 0.01278821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,458.32 or 1.00128608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.