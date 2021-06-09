PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of PGTI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. 291,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

