Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

PEY opened at C$5.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.49. The stock has a market cap of C$988.76 million and a P/E ratio of 14.13. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,560. Also, Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$898,480.18.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

