Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $418,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $293.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.29. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $294.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.