Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $4,433,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

VFC stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

