Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,298 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after purchasing an additional 656,604 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,187,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 280,447 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,469,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after purchasing an additional 334,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRRM stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

