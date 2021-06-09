People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

