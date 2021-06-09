Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.87.

Shares of PNR opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Pentair by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

