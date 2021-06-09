Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.23. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 2,535,629 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.60.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 132.50% and a negative net margin of 114.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 570,640 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 394,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

