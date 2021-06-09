Pembina Pipeline Co. (PBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 108.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.2%.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

