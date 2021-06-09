Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul Sells 2,470 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $127.27. The stock had a trading volume of 428,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,544. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.26 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.32 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.29.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

