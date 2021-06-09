Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.66. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $103.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 276,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,150,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

