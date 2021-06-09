Patrick Wagner Sells 31,667 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 374,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after purchasing an additional 607,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

