Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.71 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE PRTY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 3.96.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

