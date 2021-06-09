Park West Asset Management Llc Sells 69,600 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of KIN opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $305.15 million, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07.
Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.
Kindred Biosciences Company Profile
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.
