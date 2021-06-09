Park West Asset Management Llc Sells 69,600 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KIN opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $305.15 million, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIN. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.