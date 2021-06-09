Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Adam Woodrow Sells 17,182 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,186.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PRTK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. 518,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,709. The company has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.57. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

