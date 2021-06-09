Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.50

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $970.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $3,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.