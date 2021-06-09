Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack Sells 14,905 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $909,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

