Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.61

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $11.14. Pacific Valley Bank shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 9,100 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Pacific Valley Bank alerts:

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bank is a full service business bank that commenced operations in September 2004 to provide exceptional service to customers in Monterey County. Pacific Valley Bank operates business at three locations; administrative headquarters and branch offices in Salinas, King City and Monterey, California.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.