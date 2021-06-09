Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,420 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PRA Group worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

PRAA stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.02. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

