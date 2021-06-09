Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.92% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 442.6% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 225,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 183,534 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 39,648 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TRND opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.78. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $30.24.

