Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.90

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,076.82 ($27.13) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,087.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a one year high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

OXIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,753 ($22.90).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

