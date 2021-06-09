Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.150-2.350 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.50.
OXM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. 114,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,242. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $98.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.
In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Oxford Industries
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.
