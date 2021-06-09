Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.150-2.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.50.

OXM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. 114,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,242. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $98.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

