Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 47,050 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $690,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,846,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,946,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. 1,715,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

