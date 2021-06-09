Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.80. 5,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,601,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUST. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

