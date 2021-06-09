Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

OESX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of OESX opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,230,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

