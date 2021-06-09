ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.95) Per Share

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.95) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.31). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03.

ORIC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of ORIC opened at $19.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $728.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $563,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,827 shares of company stock valued at $9,303,198.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,498,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.