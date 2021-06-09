Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Down 59.7% This Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1,139.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 59.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00026661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.85 or 0.00949239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.09278600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00049684 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

