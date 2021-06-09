Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Open Lending worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after buying an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,645,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,906,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 512,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after buying an additional 207,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

