Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. 98,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,328,259. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $53.25.

