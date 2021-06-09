Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,717,000 after buying an additional 434,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.27. 673,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,278,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $231.47 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

