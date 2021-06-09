Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $149.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31. The company has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

