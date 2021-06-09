Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $739,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,584 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 603,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

