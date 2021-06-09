Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.19% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 7,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

