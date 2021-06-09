Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 33.2% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 138,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 146,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.10. 112,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,403,587. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.14. The company has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

