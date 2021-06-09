Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 867 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.36. 173,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,962,350. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

