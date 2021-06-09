Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 648 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300,748 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

