Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Down 6.3%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 1,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Onion Global Company Profile (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.