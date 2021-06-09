OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Down to $25.54

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $24.77. OneSpan shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Strs Ohio raised its stake in OneSpan by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in OneSpan by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in OneSpan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

