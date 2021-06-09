ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.59.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $56.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 59,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $1,242,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

