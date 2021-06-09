One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post sales of $14.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $11.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $59.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $60.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $66.65 million, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 1,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,877. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.07.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

