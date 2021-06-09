OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Announces $2.26 Dividend

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) announced a dividend on Friday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 2.262 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

