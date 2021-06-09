Omnia Family Wealth LLC Purchases 269,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 546.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,975 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.02. 98,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,328,259. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31.

