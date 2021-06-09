OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $39.72. 9,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 663,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,307,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

