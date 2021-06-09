OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OGE opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

