OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.55.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $49,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

