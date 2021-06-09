Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.51. 302,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,429,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,298 shares of company stock worth $8,982,503. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 559,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,745,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

